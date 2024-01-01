$41,692+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW X3
xDrive30i M Sport |
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$41,692
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic
- Interior Colour MOCHA
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 43,365 KM
Vehicle Description
Who doesn't love a clean CARFAX report?! This X3 is quite the package deal, with optional packages such as M Sport, Premium Package Enhanced and the rare rear heated seat option, this vehicle has something for all passengers and driver alike.
- Premium Package Enhanced
- Ambient Lighting
- Comfort Access
- Universal Remote Control
- Side Sunshades
- Head-Up Display
- M Sport Package
- M Sport Brakes
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Variable Sport Steering
- Performance Control
- 20" Alloy Wheels
- M Sport Exterior Aero
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Birchwood BMW
204-452-7799