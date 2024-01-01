$39,993+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW X3
M40i LOCAL | ENHANCED | HUD
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$39,993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White Non-Metallic
- Interior Colour Fiona Red/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
M40i Power, Prestige and Performance. Alpine White on Fiona Red / Black Interior. Premium Package Enhanced.. What else do you need? This SUV is the benchmark for fun and performance whilst still maintaining that legendary BMW comfort. Come drive it today!
- Premium Package Enhanced
- Universal Remote Control
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting
- Panorama Sunroof
- Side Sunshades
- Head-Up Display
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- M Sport Brakes
- 19" Allot Wheels
- Rear View Camera
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Birchwood BMW
204-452-7799
204-452-7799