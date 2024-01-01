Menu
2019 BMW X3

M40i Power, Prestige and Performance. Alpine White on Fiona Red / Black Interior. Premium Package Enhanced.. What else do you need? This SUV is the benchmark for fun and performance whilst still maintaining that legendary BMW comfort. Come drive it today! - Premium Package Enhanced - Universal Remote Control - Comfort Access - Ambient Lighting - Panorama Sunroof - Side Sunshades - Head-Up Display - Digital Instrument Cluster - SiriusXM Satellite Radio - M Sport Brakes - 19 Allot Wheels - Rear View Camera Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2019 BMW X3

88,000 KM

$39,993

+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW X3

M40i LOCAL | ENHANCED | HUD

2019 BMW X3

M40i LOCAL | ENHANCED | HUD

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$39,993

+ taxes & licensing

88,000KM
Used
VIN 5UXTS3C5XK0Z07565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White Non-Metallic
  • Interior Colour Fiona Red/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

M40i Power, Prestige and Performance. Alpine White on Fiona Red / Black Interior. Premium Package Enhanced.. What else do you need? This SUV is the benchmark for fun and performance whilst still maintaining that legendary BMW comfort. Come drive it today!
- Premium Package Enhanced
- Universal Remote Control
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting
- Panorama Sunroof
- Side Sunshades
- Head-Up Display
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- M Sport Brakes
- 19" Allot Wheels
- Rear View Camera
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Active Protection
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Warning-Front

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
67 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: TBD
105-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
3.385 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative Alternator
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddles
Engine: 3.0L TwinPower Turbo In-Line 6-Cylinder
Full-Time All-Wheel
415.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

2019 BMW X3