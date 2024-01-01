$35,596+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW X3
xDrive30i Enhanced | HUD | Driving Assistant
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$35,596
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Graphite Metallic
- Interior Colour cognac
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 63,256 KM
Vehicle Description
The cornerstone of BMW, the X3 xDrive30i. The most sophisticated, beautiful and capable SUV on the modern luxury market today. From it's handsomely good looks, to its unbridled performance it knows how to impress even the most discerning of buyers. With the premium enhanced package you get tons of great daily drive features that can turn any journey into one of ease. Come down and see it today!
- Premium Enhanced Package
- Universal Remote Control
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting
- Panorama Sunroof
- Side Sunshades
- Lumbar Support
- Storage Compartment Package
- Head-Up Display
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Sport Automatic Transmission w/ Paddle Shifters
- Satin Alumnium Roof Rails
- Front and Rear Seat Heating
- Heated Steering Wheel
- High-Gloss Dark Oak Trim
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
