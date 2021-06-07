Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW X3

27,345 KM

Details Description Features

$44,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,899

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2019 BMW X3

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i Apple Carplay! Individual!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i Apple Carplay! Individual!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Contact Seller

$44,899

+ taxes & licensing

27,345KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7271798
  • Stock #: F424MD
  • VIN: 5UXTR9C59KLP87772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sunstone Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,345 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kilometers! No Accidents! Premium Essentials!
Heated Seats
Heated Steering
Navigation
Back-Up Camera
Power Tailgate
Power Seats
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Lane Departure Warning
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
8 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 38,955 KM
$25,899 + tax & lic
2018 Volvo XC90 Insc...
 29,062 KM
$54,995 + tax & lic
2019 Volvo XC90 Mome...
 58,531 KM
$53,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory