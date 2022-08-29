2019 BMW X3

$43,982 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 5 0 2 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Graphite Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 37,502 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Metal-Look Side Windows Trim Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension 12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Active Protection Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 65 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature GVWR: TBD 105-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery 3.385 Axle Ratio Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo In-Line 4-Cylinder Regenerative Alternator Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddles Full-Time All-Wheel 405.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 8 Spd Automatic Transmission

