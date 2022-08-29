Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW X3

30,510 KM

Details Description Features

$47,457

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,457

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Contact Seller
2019 BMW X3

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i Enhanced | HUD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i Enhanced | HUD

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 9294268
  2. 9294268
  3. 9294268
Contact Seller

$47,457

+ taxes & licensing

30,510KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9294268
  • Stock #: F4UXTN
  • VIN: 5UXTR9C53KLE11099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White Non-Metallic
  • Interior Colour MOCHA
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,510 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, Accident Free, 1 Owner!
- Heads Up Display
- Harman Kardon Sound System
- Comfort Access with Power Kick Trunk
- Ambient Lighting
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Side Sunshades
- Lumber Support
- Storage Compartment Package
- Full Digital Instrument Cluster
- Navigation
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Charging
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Heated And Ventilated Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- BMW Gesture Control
- Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Blind Spot Detection
- Backup Camera
- Leather
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Navigation System
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Active Protection
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
65 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
GVWR: TBD
105-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
3.385 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo In-Line 4-Cylinder
Regenerative Alternator
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddles
Full-Time All-Wheel
405.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Steering Wheel and Head Restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

2014 BMW 4 Series 42...
 85,257 KM
$28,677 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Mustang MA...
 14,383 KM
$89,644 + tax & lic
2022 BMW M3 Competit...
 14,846 KM
$124,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory