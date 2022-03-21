2019 BMW X4 xDrive30i 2 Sets of Tires! Heads Up Display!

Sale $51,982 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 3 4 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8789060

8789060 Stock #: F4JXHM

F4JXHM VIN: 5UXUJ3C58KLG53041

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 28,343 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Black Bodyside Mouldings, Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim Metal-Look Side Windows Trim Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering rear window defogger Navigation System Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Electric Seats w/Driver Memory Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Voice recorder Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Front sport bucket seats Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat 12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension 12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension ConnectedDrive services Leather Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 65 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery 882# Maximum Payload Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Regenerative Alternator Axle Ratio: 3.385 Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Auto w/Shift Paddles Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder Full-Time All-Wheel GVWR: 2,400 kgs (5,291 lbs) Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Hi-Fi Sound System Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 8 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

