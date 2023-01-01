Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW X5

59,700 KM

Details Description Features

$49,423

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,423

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Contact Seller
2019 BMW X5

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i BMW Remote Start | New Rear Brakes

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i BMW Remote Start | New Rear Brakes

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 10602756
  2. 10602756
  3. 10602756
  4. 10602756
  5. 10602756
  6. 10602756
  7. 10602756
  8. 10602756
  9. 10602756
  10. 10602756
  11. 10602756
  12. 10602756
  13. 10602756
  14. 10602756
  15. 10602756
  16. 10602756
  17. 10602756
  18. 10602756
  19. 10602756
  20. 10602756
  21. 10602756
  22. 10602756
  23. 10602756
  24. 10602756
  25. 10602756
Contact Seller

$49,423

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
59,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10602756
  • Stock #: F5A2DD
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C54KLL07880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White Non-Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
- LED Headlights
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Leather
- BMW Remote Engine Start
- Navigation
- Touchscreen
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional
- Power Tailgate
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
3.39 Axle Ratio
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Engine: 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TwinPower Turbo
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
GVWR: 2,795 kgs (6,162 lbs)
Part And Full-Time All-Wheel
83 L Fuel Tank
385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate/Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Power w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
10 Speakers
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Dakota Leather Seat Trim
2.2L DOHC SFI "Ecotec" L4 engine
Panoramic roof (narrow glass panel running lengthwise over front/rear seats)
Driver memory
Radio: UConnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Convex Spotter
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Active Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor
Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

2019 BMW X5 xDrive40...
 59,700 KM
$49,423 + tax & lic
2023 BMW X3 xDrive30...
 20,865 KM
$58,981 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i
 72,987 KM
$37,981 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood BMW

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory