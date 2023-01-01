2019 BMW X5

$49,423 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 9 , 7 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10602756

10602756 Stock #: F5A2DD

F5A2DD VIN: 5UXCR6C54KLL07880

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White Non-Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 59,700 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 3.39 Axle Ratio Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Engine: 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TwinPower Turbo Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension GVWR: 2,795 kgs (6,162 lbs) Part And Full-Time All-Wheel 83 L Fuel Tank 385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Power Liftgate/Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Immobilizer Compass Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Dual covered visor vanity mirrors Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Passenger visor vanity mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Tracker System 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Power w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 10 Speakers HiFi Sound System 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Dakota Leather Seat Trim 2.2L DOHC SFI "Ecotec" L4 engine Panoramic roof (narrow glass panel running lengthwise over front/rear seats) Driver memory Radio: UConnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Convex Spotter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 2 Door Curb/Courtesy 2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof Active Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor Steering Wheel and Head Restraints Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.