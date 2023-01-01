$49,423+ tax & licensing
204-452-7799
2019 BMW X5
xDrive40i BMW Remote Start | New Rear Brakes
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
$49,423
- Listing ID: 10602756
- Stock #: F5A2DD
- VIN: 5UXCR6C54KLL07880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White Non-Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 59,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade!
- LED Headlights
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Leather
- BMW Remote Engine Start
- Navigation
- Touchscreen
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional
- Power Tailgate
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
