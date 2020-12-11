2019 BMW X5

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Smart Device Integration Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert Rear

