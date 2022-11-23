2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i Enhanced | All New Brakes

2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i Enhanced | All New Brakes

$55,981 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 5 8 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9358660

9358660 Stock #: F4U7NK

F4U7NK VIN: 5UXCR6C57KLL21160

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Arctic Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Coffee

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 72,588 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 3.39 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TwinPower Turbo Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension 82.9 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,795 kgs (6,162 lbs) Part And Full-Time All-Wheel 385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Navigation System Rear View Camera Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Power w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 10 Speakers HiFi Sound System 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.