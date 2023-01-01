2019 BMW X5

$58,498 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9611068

9611068 Stock #: F4XJGC

F4XJGC VIN: 5UXCR6C51KLL12471

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Phytonic Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Tartufo

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 74,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 3.39 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TwinPower Turbo Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension 82.9 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,795 kgs (6,162 lbs) Part And Full-Time All-Wheel 385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer Compass Navigation System Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Dual covered visor vanity mirrors Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Power w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 10 Speakers HiFi Sound System 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.