2019 BMW X5

66,207 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW X5

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,207KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9647233
  • Stock #: 23071
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C59KLL09138

  • Exterior Colour Black[Black Sapphire Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23071
  • Mileage 66,207 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
