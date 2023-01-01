$56,457+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-7799
2019 BMW X5
xDrive40i Enhanced | Massage | New Brakes
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$56,457
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9840878
- Stock #: F51EHA
- VIN: 5UXCR6C5XKLL25574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 58,967 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner!
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start
- Heads Up Display
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Soft Close Doors
- Automatic 4 Zone Climate Control
- Heated, Ventilated and Massaging Comfort Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Seats
- Side Sunshades
- High Beam Assistant
- Wireless Charging
- Adaptive 2 Axle Air Suspension
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Leather
- Luggage Compartment Package with Power Retractable Cargo Cover
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Adaptive Full LED Headlights
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keep Assistant
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Touchscreen
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Security
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood BMW
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.