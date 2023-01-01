$72,981+ tax & licensing
204-452-7799
2019 BMW X7
xDrive40i Premium Excellence | Factory Hitch
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
$72,981
- Listing ID: 9804286
- Stock #: MF4YNCG
- VIN: 5UXCW2C55KLB44225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Tartufo
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 68,030 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Lease Return!
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Steering and Lane Control
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- 7 Seat with Power Up and Down Fold Flat Bench and Rear Seats
- Heated, Ventilated, Massaging Comfort Seats
- Crafted Clarity Crystal Glass Controls
- Walknappa Leather Dashboard
- Tartufo Merino Leather
- Ambient Air Package
- Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass LED Illuminated Sunroof
- Side Sunsahdes
- Soft Close Doors
- BMW Laserlight Headlights
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Reverse Assistant
- Heads Up Display
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Charging
- 21 Inch Wheel Package
- Design Pure Excellence
- Factory Installed Tow Hitch
- BMW Display Key
- Luggage Compartment Package
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keep Assistant
- Rear Collision Alert
- Evasion Aid
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional
- Touchscreen
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- BMW Gesture Control
- Ambient Lighting
- 2 Axle Adaptive Air Suspension
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles
Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988.
Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.
We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.
Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca
**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
