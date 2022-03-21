Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Buick Enclave

46,980 KM

Details Description Features

$45,971

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,971

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2019 Buick Enclave

2019 Buick Enclave

Essence AWD | NAV | Moonroof

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Buick Enclave

Essence AWD | NAV | Moonroof

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

$45,971

+ taxes & licensing

46,980KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8815112
  • Stock #: F4MJPG
  • VIN: 5GAEVAKW4KJ182735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Galvanized
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4MJPG
  • Mileage 46,980 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Buick Enclave Essence 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 9-Speed Automatic AWD Ebony Twilight Metallic

7 Passenger Seating, All Wheel Drive, Dual Climate Control, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Driver & Passenger Power Seat, Apple Car Play, Front Power Sliding Moonroof, AWD, 6 Speakers, Electronic Stability Control, Heavy-Duty Cooling System, Remote Keyless Entry.


Reviews:
* Buick Enclave owners often rave about the creamy-smooth ride and powertrain, especially relating to Enclave Avenir models. A wide range of highly relevant tech is also appreciated by many owners. Source: autoTRADER.ca


All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Passenger sensing system
Rear Parking Assist, Ultrasonic with audible warning
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Child seat restraint system, rear facing
Door locks, rear child security lock, manual child lock system (rear door latch)
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
OnStar and Buick connected services capable (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front Bucket Seats
Air filtration system
Keyless Start
Steering wheel controls mounted audio controls
Engine oil indicator
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Defogger, rear-window electric
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Sensor, cabin humidity
Instrumentation includes Driver Information Centre, tachometer, speedometer, fuel, coolant temperature, battery, gear selector, outside air temperature and (U80) compass display
Storage system, rear cargo area under floor
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Compass display (located in the Driver Information Centre)
Glovebox, passenger-side of instrument panel
Head restraint, rear centre seat
Head restraints, front, adjustable (up/down)
Remote vehicle starter system extended range
Sill plates, bright
Windows, power driver with Express-Up/Down, front and rear passenger Express-Down
Interactive Drive Control System includes Stability Control Button and AWD Button (Includes Mode button when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Air Ionizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Steering, power, electric
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake, parking, electronic
Alternator, 170 amps
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
Suspension, Premium Ride, 4-wheel independent
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System with Driver Select
GVWR, 6400 lbs. (2903 kg)
Trailering provisions, 1500 lbs. (680 kg)
Electronic Precision Shift
Spoiler
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Glass, deep-tinted
Wipers, front intermittent
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Windshield, acoustic laminated
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Door handles, body-colour with chrome insert
Grille, front shutters, active upper and lower
Headlamps, LED, includes LED Buick Evonik signature accents with LED bi-functional projector, side marker and reflex, and LED Park lamp in fascia
Lamps, turn signal indicator
Liftgate, power, hands free with projected logo (Buick tri-shield)
mouldings, bodyside, bright, chrome
mouldings, rocker panel, unique accent colour
Roof rails, bright aluminized, integrated
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Active noise cancellation
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
QuietTuning Buick process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration utilizing ultradissipative acoustic materials and Active Noise Cancellation to create a quiet interior cabin
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivit...
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Lift Gates
liftgate
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
hands free with projected logo (Buick tri-shield)
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity v

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2019 Buick Enclave E...
 46,980 KM
$45,971 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Malib...
 108,759 KM
$20,840 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Trave...
 38,840 KM
$51,840 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory