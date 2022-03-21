$45,971+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-837-5811
2019 Buick Enclave
Essence AWD | NAV | Moonroof
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$45,971
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8815112
- Stock #: F4MJPG
- VIN: 5GAEVAKW4KJ182735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Galvanized
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4MJPG
- Mileage 46,980 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Buick Enclave Essence 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 9-Speed Automatic AWD Ebony Twilight Metallic
7 Passenger Seating, All Wheel Drive, Dual Climate Control, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Driver & Passenger Power Seat, Apple Car Play, Front Power Sliding Moonroof, AWD, 6 Speakers, Electronic Stability Control, Heavy-Duty Cooling System, Remote Keyless Entry.
Reviews:
* Buick Enclave owners often rave about the creamy-smooth ride and powertrain, especially relating to Enclave Avenir models. A wide range of highly relevant tech is also appreciated by many owners. Source: autoTRADER.ca
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.