2019 Buick Enclave
Premium AWD | 360 Cam | Moonroof
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
$43,489
- Listing ID: 9688657
- Stock #: F4V7NH
- VIN: 5GAEVBKW1KJ192645
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Interior Colour Dark Galvanized
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,084 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features
- AWD
- 7-Passenger Seating
- 360 Camera
- Dual Panel Moonroof
- Navigation
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Liftgate
- Front & Rear Park Assist
- Bose Speaker System
- Remote Start
- Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and CARFAX report.
Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!
Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Vehicle Features
