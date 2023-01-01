Menu
2019 Buick Enclave

45,084 KM

Details Description Features

$43,489

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Premium AWD | 360 Cam | Moonroof

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Sale

45,084KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Dark Galvanized
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Key Features

- AWD
- 7-Passenger Seating
- 360 Camera
- Dual Panel Moonroof
- Navigation
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Liftgate
- Front & Rear Park Assist
- Bose Speaker System
- Remote Start
- Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and CARFAX report.

Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!

Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
STEERING WHEEL
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Air filtration system
Keyless Start
Steering wheel controls mounted audio controls
Engine oil indicator
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear-window electric
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Instrumentation includes Driver Information Centre, tachometer, speedometer, fuel, coolant temperature, battery, gear selector, outside air temperature and (U80) compass display
Storage system, rear cargo area under floor
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Compass display (located in the Driver Information Centre)
Glovebox, passenger-side of instrument panel
Head restraint, rear centre seat
Head restraints, front, adjustable (up/down)
Power outlet, 120-volt
Remote vehicle starter system extended range
Sill plates, bright
Windows, power driver with Express-Up/Down, front and rear passenger Express-Down
Interactive Drive Control System includes Stability Control Button and AWD Button (Includes Mode button when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Air Ionizer

Convenience

Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet

Comfort

HEATED

Safety

Front and Rear Park Assist
Passenger sensing system
Rear cross traffic alert
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Child seat restraint system, rear facing
Door locks, rear child security lock, manual child lock system (rear door latch)
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
OnStar and Buick connected services capable (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)

Media / Nav / Comm

Active noise cancellation
QuietTuning Buick process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration utilizing ultradissipative acoustic materials and Active Noise Cancellation to create a quiet interior cabin
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivit...

Mechanical

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake, parking, electronic
Alternator, 170 amps
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
Suspension, Premium Ride, 4-wheel independent
Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System with Driver Select
GVWR, 6400 lbs. (2903 kg)
Trailering provisions, 1500 lbs. (680 kg)
Electronic Precision Shift

Exterior

Glass, deep-tinted
Wipers, front intermittent
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Windshield, acoustic laminated
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Door handles, body-colour with chrome insert
Grille, front shutters, active upper and lower
Headlamp control, IntelliBeam auto high beam
Headlamps, LED, includes LED Buick Evonik signature accents with LED bi-functional projector, side marker and reflex, and LED Park lamp in fascia
Lamps, turn signal indicator
Liftgate, power, hands free with projected logo (Buick tri-shield)
mouldings, bodyside, bright, chrome
mouldings, rocker panel, unique accent colour
Roof rails, bright aluminized, integrated
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel

Additional Features

Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Windows-Power
