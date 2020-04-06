Menu
2019 Buick Encore

Essence w/Sunroof & Leather

2019 Buick Encore

Essence w/Sunroof & Leather

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,818KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4877469
  • Stock #: 249870
  • VIN: KL4CJGSB7KB863686
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Interior Colour
Ebony
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Loong for a compact, easy to park, fuel efficient SUV with All-Wheel Drive and lots of features? And a low payment? Check out this 1 owner 2019 Buick Encore with the popular Essence Package including: heated leather seating, navigation, sunroof, back-up camera and 18 inch chrome rims! Lots of factory warranty remaining!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

