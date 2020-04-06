2019 Buick Encore

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Mirror Memory
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- universal home remote
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Split Bench Seat
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Powertrain
- All Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Cargo shade
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Turbocharged
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Keyless Start
- Rear Vision Camera
- Oil life monitoring system
- Knee Air Bag
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Bluetooth Connection
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Rear cross traffic alert
- WiFi Hotspot
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Smart Device Integration
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
- Fog lamps, front
- Seats, heated driver and front passenger
- Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
- StabiliTrak, stability control system
- Glass, deep-tinted
- Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
- Defogger, rear-window, electric
- Windshield, solar absorbing
- Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
- Alternator, 130 amps
- Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
- Antenna, roof-mounted
- Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
- Fascias, front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings
- Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
- Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
- Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
- Tires, P215/55R18 all-season, blackwall
- Wiper, rear intermittent
- Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
- Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable
- Door sill plate cover, front
- Glovebox, dual
- Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down
- Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
- Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp
- Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
- Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
- Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding
- Seatback, passenger flat-folding
- Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
- Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
- Steering wheel, heated
- Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
- Exhaust system, rear exit
- Exhaust tip, styled stainless-steel
- Mechanical jack
- Steering, power, variable effort, electric
- Suspension, Ride and Handling
- Noise control system, active noise cancellation
- Door locks, child security rear, manual
- Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch includes 3 top tether points
- Air filter, particle
- Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
- Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
- Drivetrain, all-wheel drive (AWD models only.)
- Tire, compact spare 16" (40.6 cm), located under cargo floor
- Headlamps, LED
- Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
- Power outlet, 120-volt located on the rear of centre console
- Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
- Assist handle, rear
- QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
- Horn, dual-note tone
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn
- OnStar and Buick connected services capable (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
- Memory seat, driver side presets for seat position, air conditioning and mirrors
- Airbag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
- Airbags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
- Seat belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter, height adjustable
- Seat belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter, height adjustable
- Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
- Requires Subscription
- Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivit...
- Buick Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ...
