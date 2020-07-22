Menu
2019 Buick Encore

25,074 KM

Details Description Features

$26,997

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Essence AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation |

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Sale Price

25,074KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Navigation
Sunroof
Push Button Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Park Assist
Lane Keep Assist

Enjoy peace of mind with balance of Buick factory warranty.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
rear window defogger
HEATED
Cargo shade
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
STEERING WHEEL
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Seats-Front Bench-Split
Seat-Memory

