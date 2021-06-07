2019 Buick Encore

Rear View Camera

MEMORY MIRRORS

STEERING WHEEL

Driver Side Airbag

Mirror integrated turn signals

Auto Dimming R/V Mirror

Side Blind Zone Alert

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Rear cross traffic alert

Audio system

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

frontal and knee for driver and front passenger

side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions

Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Performance Rear Tire

Performance Front Tire

Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Rear Body Side Impact Airbag

Buick Infotainment System

includes 2 USB ports

Split Front Bench Seats

Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability

details and system limitations. Services and connectivity v

AM/FM stereo SiriusXM with 8" diagonal Colour Touch Screen