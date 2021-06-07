Menu
2019 Buick Encore

47,477 KM

Details Description Features

$25,159

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Essence AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

47,477KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7311329
  • Stock #: F429VU
  • VIN: KL4CJGSB5KB853660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,477 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
2019 Buick Encore Essence ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive AWD White

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

18" 7-Spoke Chromed Aluminum Wheels, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone & Music, Dual Climate Control, Experience Buick Package, Experience Buick Package w/PCK, Experience Buick Plus Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power Tilt-Sliding Moonroof, Radio: Buick Infotainment System AM/FM w/Nav, Rainsense Intermittent Front Wipers, Remote keyless entry, Safety Package II, SiriusXM, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Airbags
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
HEATED
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
STEERING WHEEL
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Side Blind Zone Alert
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Rear cross traffic alert
Audio system
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
Buick Infotainment System
includes 2 USB ports
Split Front Bench Seats
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity v
AM/FM stereo SiriusXM with 8" diagonal Colour Touch Screen
Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible p

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

