2019 Buick Encore

$26,886 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 2 2 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7717798

7717798 Stock #: F46DKW

F46DKW VIN: KL4CJGSB0KB856546

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 34,229 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control remote start HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Convenience Keyless Entry Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort HEATED Cargo shade Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger Additional Features Rear View Camera STEERING WHEEL Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Side Blind Zone Alert Mirrors-Memory Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seat-Power Passenger Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Seats-Front Bench-Split Seat-Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.