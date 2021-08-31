Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Buick Encore

34,229 KM

Details Description Features

$26,886

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,886

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2019 Buick Encore

2019 Buick Encore

Essence AWD | Leather | Navigation | Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Buick Encore

Essence AWD | Leather | Navigation | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

$26,886

+ taxes & licensing

34,229KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7717798
  • Stock #: F46DKW
  • VIN: KL4CJGSB0KB856546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,229 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Buick Encore Essence ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive AWD Summit White

CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
Odometer is 8503 kilometers below market average!

18" 7-Spoke Chromed Aluminum Wheels, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth For Phone & Music, Dual Climate Control, Electronic Stability Control, Experience Buick Package, Experience Buick Package w/PCK, Experience Buick Plus Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Heated front seats, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power Tilt-Sliding Moonroof, Radio: Buick Infotainment System AM/FM w/Nav, Rainsense Intermittent Front Wipers, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Safety Package II, SiriusXM, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Keyless Entry
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
HEATED
Cargo shade
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Rear View Camera
STEERING WHEEL
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Side Blind Zone Alert
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Seats-Front Bench-Split
Seat-Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2019 Buick Encore Es...
 34,229 KM
$26,886 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 106,529 KM
$39,142 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 124,620 KM
$21,808 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory