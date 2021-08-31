2019 Buick Encore

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee
Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Oil life monitoring system
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding
Seatback, passenger flat-folding
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Air filter, particle
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt
Storage, front passenger underseat
Assist handle, rear
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Door locks, child security rear, manual
Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch includes 3 top tether points
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note tone
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn
OnStar and Buick connected services capable (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
Airbags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
Seat belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter, height adjustable
Seat belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter, height adjustable
Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Buick Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ...
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivit...
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat-Power Driver
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Seats-Front Bench-Split
