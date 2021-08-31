Menu
2019 Buick Encore

19,655 KM

Details Description Features

$26,431

+ tax & licensing
$26,431

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2019 Buick Encore

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$26,431

+ taxes & licensing

19,655KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7834536
  Stock #: F49419
  VIN: KL4CJESB0KB928754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Oil life monitoring system
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable
Door sill plate cover, front
Glovebox, dual
Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down
Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding
Seatback, passenger flat-folding
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Air filter, particle
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt
Storage, front passenger underseat
Assist handle, rear
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Door locks, child security rear, manual
Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch includes 3 top tether points
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note tone
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn
OnStar and Buick connected services capable (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Airbags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
Seat belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter, height adjustable
Seat belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter, height adjustable
Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Buick Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ...
Cargo shade
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Exhaust system, rear exit
Exhaust tip, styled stainless-steel
Mechanical jack
Steering, power, variable effort, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive (AWD models only.)
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
Fascias, front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Tires, P215/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Wiper, rear intermittent
Headlamps, halogen
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.6 cm), located under cargo floor
Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers
Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) machined-face alloy with Light Argent Metallic pockets
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivit...
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat-Power Driver
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Seats-Front Bench-Split

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

