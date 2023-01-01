Menu
2019 Buick Envision

77,716 KM

Details Description Features

$29,991

+ tax & licensing
$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2019 Buick Envision

2019 Buick Envision

Essence AWD | CarPlay | Park Assist

2019 Buick Envision

Essence AWD | CarPlay | Park Assist

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

77,716KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10277463
  • Stock #: F572N2
  • VIN: LRBFX2SA9KD004128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F572N2
  • Mileage 77,716 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? Our pre-owned [vehicle make and model] is waiting for you - call us at 204-255-3987 now to learn more!
Key Features

- AWD
- Panoramic Power Moonroof
- Apple CarPlay
- Heated Front & 2nd Row Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Hands-Free Power Liftgate
- Rear Park Assist
- Backup Camera
- Remote Start
- 8-Way Power Driver Seat

Act fast to take advantage of our limited-time financing offers on pre-owned [vehicle make and model]. Call us at 204-255-3987 today to get started!
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Vehicle Features

Interior

Power Options

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
All-Wheel Drive
Suspension, rear 4-link
Brake, parking, electronic
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Jack, mechanical
Recovery hooks, front
Axle, 3.50 final drive ratio
Brake lining, high-performance
Engine control, stop-start system override
Exhaust, turned down, hidden
GVWR, 5247 lbs (2380 kg) (All-wheel drive models only.)

Safety

DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Teen Driver mode
Rear park assist, ultrasonic
Horn, dual-note
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature lighting
Door locks, child security, rear, electrical
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Airbags single-stage driver and dual-stage front passenger frontal, driver and front passenger knee, front and rear seat-mounted side impact and roof-rail for outboard seating positions
Seat belts, 3-point driver and front passenger height-adjustable, includes pretensioners and load limiters
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats

Exterior

Wheel, spare
Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
License plate front mounting package
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wiper, rear intermittent
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Glass, laminated front doors
Liftgate, power, hands free open and close, programmable
Headlamps, projector beam, high intensity discharge (HID)
Taillamps, LED with low-profile design
Tire, spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Tires, P225/60R18 all-season blackwall

Comfort

Seating

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Audio system feature, USB charging-only ports, dual, located in the rear of the centre console
Noise control system, active noise cancelation
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details ...

Additional Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

