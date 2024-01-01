Menu
Clean CARFAX | New Brakes | Panoramic Sunroof | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | BOSE Speaker System | Heated Steering Wheel | All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2019 Buick Envision

43,257 KM

Details Description Features

$29,815

+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Envision

Premium "2-year Maintenance Free!"

2019 Buick Envision

Premium "2-year Maintenance Free!"

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$29,815

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,257KM
VIN LRBFX3SX1KD041250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Light Neutral
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,257 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX | New Brakes | Panoramic Sunroof | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | BOSE Speaker System | Heated Steering Wheel |
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Engine control, stop-start system
Keyless start, push button
Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Sunglass storage, overhead
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, front passenger and rear seat occupants
Air vents, rear console
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 8" multi-colour configurable display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery life and compass
Head restraints, front, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft
Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)
Lighting, interior ambient located on instrument panel and front door trim
QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power with power lumbar
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power with power lumbar
Seat, rear 60-40 split-folding, reclining and sliding
Seat, rear, 1-touch flat-folding, manual levers located in cargo area
Steering wheel controls audio, phone interface, Driver Information Centre and vehicle controls
Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 front, 1 inside console, 1 rear seat and 1 rear cargo area
Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster and outside rearview mirror
Power outlet, 110-volt 400W, located in the rear of centre console
Air Ionizer

Power Options

Power

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
driver shift control
All-Wheel Drive
Suspension, rear 4-link
Brake, parking, electronic
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with bright tips
Suspension, front, HiPer Strut
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Differential, automatic locking rear, twin clutch, AWD system
GVWR, 5247 lbs (2380 kg)
Jack, mechanical
Recovery hooks, front
Brake lining, high-performance
Engine control, stop-start system override
Engine, 2.0L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (252 hp [185.3 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 3000 rpm).

Safety

DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
airbag
Rear Vision Camera
Front and Rear Park Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward collision alert
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
Teen Driver mode
Horn, dual-note
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature lighting
Door locks, child security, rear, electrical
Safety Alert Seat, driver
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Airbags single-stage driver and dual-stage front passenger frontal, driver and front passenger knee, front and rear seat-mounted side impact and roof-rail for outboard seating positions
Seat belts, 3-point driver and front passenger height-adjustable, includes pretensioners and load limiters
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Wheel, spare
Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
License plate front mounting package
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wiper, rear intermittent
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Glass, laminated front doors
Liftgate, power, hands free open and close, programmable
Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
Taillamps, LED with low-profile design
Tire, spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Headlamps, Bi-LED technology

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, Bose premium 7-speaker system with amplifier
Audio system feature, USB charging-only ports, dual, located in the rear of the centre console
Noise control system, active noise cancelation
Bose premium 7-speaker system with amplifier
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details ...

Additional Features

Rear
Stabilitrak
Recovery Hooks
TWIN CLUTCH
liftgate
brakes
Front
Door Locks
SEATS
DIFFERENTIAL
AWD system
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
Seat
4-wheel disc
Tire
programmable
ultrasonic
Audio system feature
Wipers
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
front intermittent
deep-tinted
driver 8-way power with power lumbar
heated driver and front passenger
electronic with set and resume speed
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
Push Button
Steering wheel controls audio
Heated rear outboard seating positions
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...
hands free open and close
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
3-channel programmable
Rainsense
front passenger presence detector
17" front and rear
LED signature lighting
P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
electrical
child security
front passenger 8-way power with power lumbar
rear 60-40 split-folding
reclining and sliding
phone interface
Driver Information Centre and vehicle controls
spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Drivetrain
automatic locking rear
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
Airbags single-stage driver and dual-stage front passenger frontal
driver and front passenger knee
front and rear seat-mounted side impact and roof-rail for outboard seating positions
tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver
front passenger and rear seat occupants

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

2019 Buick Envision