AWD | Bluetooth | Heated seats | Memory seats Discover luxury and performance in this 2019 Buick Envision Essence! With only 64,482 km on the odometer, this one-owner SUV offers exceptional value and reliability. Key Features: - All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction - Spacious interior with seating for 5 passengers - Heated front bucket seats with driver memory - 10-way power passenger seat for ultimate comfort - Advanced FOB controls, including remote engine start - 60-40 folding split-bench rear seat for versatile cargo options - Leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio controls - Three-zone automatic climate control Experience the Birchwood Nissan difference today! Whether youre ready to start your purchase, have questions, or want to schedule a test drive, our team is here to assist you. Visit our website at www.birchwoodnissan.ca or contact us directly to explore this exceptional Buick Envision and take the next step towards your new ride. At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2019 Buick Envision

64,482 KM

$26,992

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Buick Envision

Essence Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's

2019 Buick Envision

Essence Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$26,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,482KM
VIN LRBFX2SA5KD030466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,482 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Bluetooth | Heated seats | Memory seats
Discover luxury and performance in this 2019 Buick Envision Essence! With only 64,482 km on the odometer, this one-owner SUV offers exceptional value and reliability.

Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction
- Spacious interior with seating for 5 passengers
- Heated front bucket seats with driver memory
- 10-way power passenger seat for ultimate comfort
- Advanced FOB controls, including remote engine start
- 60-40 folding split-bench rear seat for versatile cargo options
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio controls
- Three-zone automatic climate control

Experience the Birchwood Nissan difference today! Whether you're ready to start your purchase, have questions, or want to schedule a test drive, our team is here to assist you. Visit our website at www.birchwoodnissan.ca or contact us directly to explore this exceptional Buick Envision and take the next step towards your new ride.
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

STEERING WHEEL
Electric rear window defogger
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Additional Features

height adjustment
Driver memory
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Fore/Aft Movement
2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric
leather-wrapped with (UK3) steering wheel mounted audio controls
10-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

2019 Buick Envision