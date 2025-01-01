$26,992+ taxes & licensing
2019 Buick Envision
Essence Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's
2019 Buick Envision
Essence Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$26,992
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Galaxy Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 64,482 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Bluetooth | Heated seats | Memory seats
Discover luxury and performance in this 2019 Buick Envision Essence! With only 64,482 km on the odometer, this one-owner SUV offers exceptional value and reliability.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction
- Spacious interior with seating for 5 passengers
- Heated front bucket seats with driver memory
- 10-way power passenger seat for ultimate comfort
- Advanced FOB controls, including remote engine start
- 60-40 folding split-bench rear seat for versatile cargo options
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio controls
- Three-zone automatic climate control
Experience the Birchwood Nissan difference today! Whether you're ready to start your purchase, have questions, or want to schedule a test drive, our team is here to assist you. Visit our website at www.birchwoodnissan.ca or contact us directly to explore this exceptional Buick Envision and take the next step towards your new ride.
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Nissan
Birchwood Nissan
Call Dealer
204-261-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-261-3490