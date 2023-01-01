Menu
2019 Buick Envision

45,870 KM

Details Description

$34,888

+ tax & licensing
$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

Nott Auto Corp

204-889-6688

2019 Buick Envision

2019 Buick Envision

Essence

2019 Buick Envision

Essence

Location

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

204-889-6688

$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

45,870KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9463507
  • Stock #: C7504
  • VIN: LRBFX2SA8KD125331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C7504
  • Mileage 45,870 KM

Vehicle Description

45,870km

Mechanical Specs/Features:
-2.5L Inline 4
-AWD
-6 Speed Automatic
-Horsepower: 197 hp @ 6,300 rpm
-Torque: 192 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm


Additional Features:
-Heated Seating
-Cooled Seating
-Backup Camera
-Navigation
-Bluetooth Audio
-Leather Interior
-Dual Climate Zone Control
-Power Mirrors & Seating
-AM/FM stereo
-6 total speakers
-Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
-USB connection
-Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
-Satellite radio
-Speed sensitive volume control



This beautiful 2019 Buick Envision is fully loaded featuring Bluetooth Audio, Heated and Cooled Seating, Navigation and more! It's an elegant design that will not only turn the heads of pedestrians and passengers, but it will get you and your passengers to your destination safe and on time in a classy manor! Whether you're driving to work or taking the kids to hockey, this vehicle has everything you need and more! Come on down to Nott Autocorp (1322 Waverley Street) to see how beautiful this vehicle truly is!

All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!

Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nottautocorp.com with any questions and to schedule a test drive!


Why Nott get discretely approved NOW! No obligation, pre-approval now!

Click here - https://www.bankpreapproved.com/full-approval-form/

Buy now, pay later. Put $0 down and make no payments for 90 days on qualifying vehicles.

Our customers frequently tell us how different their experience was and that buying their car was FUN! Come and see why for 15 years, Winnipeg has been choosing Nott Autocorp for value, quality, and a unique low-pressure buying experience. Our staff will do whatever it takes to find the right vehicle for you and your family and making sure you get great value while providing the most comfortable buying experience possible.

If we dont have the right vehicle for you here, well introduce you to our highly successful and fun Custom Order Process to find the exact vehicle you want at a great price. Learn more at www.nott.ca.

Our huge indoor showroom is located at 1322 Waverley St. @ McGillivray Blvd.

Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nottautocorp.com

Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.

Dealer Permit #0318

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nott Auto Corp

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

