Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Air filtration system

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Trunk emergency release handle

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

USB Charging Port in Console

Smart Device Integration

Suspension, rear 4-link

Glass, solar absorbing

Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Windshield, solar absorbing

Wipers, front intermittent, variable

Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature

Brake, parking, electronic

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Steering wheel, heated

Lighting, interior, ambient

Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance

Engine control, stop-start system

Suspension, front MacPherson strut

Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre

Daytime Running Lamps, LED

Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual

Speedometer, miles/kilometres

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear

Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable

Axle, 2.89 final drive ratio

Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector

Requires Subscription

Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, variable assist

Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) aluminum, machine-faced with painted pockets

Tires, 245/45R18 all-season, blackwall

Tail lamps, LED, accented

Glass, laminated, acoustic, front side glass

Antenna, integrated rear, roof-mounted body colour with rear integrated diversity

Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power including recline and lumbar

Seats, 40/20/40 rear fold flat, tri-folding

Sill plates, Buick, front

Display, driver instrument information enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour

Remote Control, illuminated entry, retained accessory power

Airbags, driver and front passenger dual-stage frontal includes roof-rail side-impact and thorax side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear outboard seating positions; driver and front passenger knee

Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger height-adjustable, includes pretensioners and load limiters

Tool kit, road emergency (Deleted when (WPY) Sights and Sounds Package is ordered.)

Wheel, compact spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel (Replaced with (KTI) Tire Inflator Kit when (WPY) Sights and Sounds Package is ordered.)

Tires, compact spare, T125/70R17, blackwall (Replaced with (KTI) Tire Inflator Kit when (WPY) Sights and Sounds Package is ordered.)

Audio system feature, 7-speaker system

Seat adjuster, driver 2-way power lumbar

Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual including recline

Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivit...

Buick Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ...

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats.

