2019 Buick Regal

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription ENGINE 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (250 hp [186.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [351 N-m] @ 2000 - 5200 rpm) (STD)

