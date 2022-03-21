Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Buick Regal

46,255 KM

Details Description Features

$25,820

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,820

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2019 Buick Regal

2019 Buick Regal

Sportback Preferred II BACKUP CAM | HTD STEERING | BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Buick Regal

Sportback Preferred II BACKUP CAM | HTD STEERING | BLUETOOTH

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
Sale

$25,820

+ taxes & licensing

46,255KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8802443
  • Stock #: F4MMC6
  • VIN: W04GM6SXXK1028928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,255 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Buick Regal Preferred BACKUP CAM | HTD STEERING | BLUETOOTH 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged 9-Speed Automatic FWD Ebony Twilight Metallic

Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Heated Telescoping Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Auto A/C, Keyless Open & Start, 9-Speed Automatic, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster w/Recline, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic Temperature Control, Brake Assist, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power Door Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power steering, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Radio Data System, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors, Variably Intermittent Wipers.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Glass, solar absorbing
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable
Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) aluminum, machine-faced with painted pockets
Tires, 245/45R18 all-season, blackwall
Tail lamps, LED, accented
Glass, laminated, acoustic, front side glass
Wheel, compact spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel (Replaced with (KTI) Tire Inflator Kit when (WPY) Sights and Sounds Package is ordered.)
Tires, compact spare, T125/70R17, blackwall (Replaced with (KTI) Tire Inflator Kit when (WPY) Sights and Sounds Package is ordered.)
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear Vision Camera
Trunk emergency release handle
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
OnStar and Buick connected services capable (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Airbags, driver and front passenger dual-stage frontal includes roof-rail side-impact and thorax side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear outboard seating positions; driver and front passenger knee
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger height-adjustable, includes pretensioners and load limiters
Buick Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats.
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Air filtration system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Steering wheel, heated
Lighting, interior, ambient
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power including recline and lumbar
Seats, 40/20/40 rear fold flat, tri-folding
Sill plates, Buick, front
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour
Remote Control, illuminated entry, retained accessory power
Seat adjuster, driver 2-way power lumbar
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual including recline
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Suspension, rear 4-link
Brake, parking, electronic
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
Axle, 2.89 final drive ratio
Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, variable assist
Engine, 2.0L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (250 hp [186.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [351 N-m] @ 2000 - 5200 rpm)
Tool kit, road emergency (Deleted when (WPY) Sights and Sounds Package is ordered.)
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
HEATED
Leather Wrap Wheel
USB Charging Port in Console
Antenna, integrated rear, roof-mounted body colour with rear integrated diversity
Audio system feature, 7-speaker system
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivit...
Wheels
STEERING WHEEL
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
18" (45.7 cm) aluminum
machine-faced with painted pockets
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity m
driver and front passenger dual-stage frontal includes roof-rail side-impact and thorax side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear outboard seating positions; driver and front passenger knee
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2016 Ford Explorer L...
 110,328 KM
$30,990 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge ST 40...
 37,458 KM
$44,400 + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln Nautilu...
 39,173 KM
$48,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory