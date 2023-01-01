Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Cadillac Escalade

74,816 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

Contact Seller
2019 Cadillac Escalade

2019 Cadillac Escalade

Premium Luxury **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Cadillac Escalade

Premium Luxury **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
74,816KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10118976
  • Stock #: P4728A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Leather Trim, Kona Brown with Jet Black Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 74,816 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2019 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This Cadillac Escalade features the following options: ENGINE, 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION (SIDI) AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging, located on the top of the centre console (The system wirelessly charges one PMA- or Qi-compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see cadillactotalconnect.ca or consult your carrier.), Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up/Down and rear passengers Express-Down, Wheels, 22" x 9" (55.9 cm x 22.9 cm) 7-spoke alloy with Chrome inserts/Pearl Nickel finish (Upgradeable to (RPT) 22" x 9" Split 6-spoke alloy wheels with Chrome finish, (RVA) 22" x 9" Dual 7-spoke alloy wheels with Ultra Bright Machined/Midnight Silver finish, (SH0) 22" x 9" 12-spoke alloy wheels with Polished finish or (SMI) 22" x 9" 6-spoke alloy wheels with Chrome finish.), Wheel, full-size steel spare, 17" (43.2 cm) with Black finish, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, and Transmission, 10-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
ENGINE 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION (SIDI) AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg

2019 Cadillac Escala...
 74,816 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey R...
 101,437 KM
$15,991 + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 LAIA...
 4,135 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

Call Dealer

204-772-XXXX

(click to show)

204-772-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory