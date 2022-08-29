2019 Cadillac Escalade

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Radio, HD

Audio system feature, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound system with 16 speakers

Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connecti...