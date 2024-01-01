$33,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Cadillac XT4
AWD Luxury
2019 Cadillac XT4
AWD Luxury
Location
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
877-884-1415
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,709KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GYFZBR41KF169813
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 75,709 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This Cadillac XT4 has a powerful Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD), Wiper, rear intermittent, Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down.
* Drive Your Cadillac XT4 AWD Luxury in Luxury with These Packages*
Wheels, 18 (45.7 cm) 10-spoke alloy with Bright Silver finish, Wheel, 17 (43.2 cm) steel spare, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, USB ports, full function, one type A and one type C, front console, Universal Home Remote, Tool kit, road emergency, Tires, P235/60R18 all-season, Tire, spare T145/70R17, Tire Pressure Monitoring System includes Tire Fill Alert, Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm, Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Taillamps, LED, Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs, Suspension, front, MacPherson strut, Sunglass holder, overhead console.
* Visit Us Today *
For a must-own Cadillac XT4 come see us at Jim Gauthier Cadillac Buick GMC, 2400 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6. Just minutes away!
* Drive Your Cadillac XT4 AWD Luxury in Luxury with These Packages*
Wheels, 18 (45.7 cm) 10-spoke alloy with Bright Silver finish, Wheel, 17 (43.2 cm) steel spare, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, USB ports, full function, one type A and one type C, front console, Universal Home Remote, Tool kit, road emergency, Tires, P235/60R18 all-season, Tire, spare T145/70R17, Tire Pressure Monitoring System includes Tire Fill Alert, Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm, Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Taillamps, LED, Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs, Suspension, front, MacPherson strut, Sunglass holder, overhead console.
* Visit Us Today *
For a must-own Cadillac XT4 come see us at Jim Gauthier Cadillac Buick GMC, 2400 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6. Just minutes away!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2019 Kia Sorento SX 113,297 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 400 59,209 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 102,752 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
Call Dealer
877-884-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
877-884-1415
2019 Cadillac XT4