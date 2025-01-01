Menu
Account
Sign In
Come see this 2019 Cadillac XT4 AWD Premium Luxury **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0/ engine will keep you going. This Cadillac XT4 features the following options: ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, USB ports, full function, one type A and one type C, front console, Universal home remote, Tool kit, road emergency, Tire Pressure Monitoring System includes Tire Fill Alert, and Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2019 Cadillac XT4

38,243 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Cadillac XT4

AWD Premium Luxury **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle
12844846

2019 Cadillac XT4

AWD Premium Luxury **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,243KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYFZDR46KF136060

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,243 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2019 Cadillac XT4 AWD Premium Luxury **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0/ engine will keep you going. This Cadillac XT4 features the following options: ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, USB ports, full function, one type A and one type C, front console, Universal home remote, Tool kit, road emergency, Tire Pressure Monitoring System includes Tire Fill Alert, and Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg

Used 2019 Chevrolet Cruze Premier **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Chevrolet Cruze Premier **New Arrival** 89,751 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD **New Arrival** 199,691 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Chevrolet Corvette for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2009 Chevrolet Corvette 62,606 KM $38,444 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Ford Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

Call Dealer

204-772-XXXX

(click to show)

204-772-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2019 Cadillac XT4