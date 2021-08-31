Menu
2019 Cadillac XT4

24,005 KM

Details Description Features

$35,992

+ tax & licensing
$35,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2019 Cadillac XT4

2019 Cadillac XT4

AWD Luxury AWD, Apple CarPlay, Wireless charging pad, Front/rear heated seats

2019 Cadillac XT4

AWD Luxury AWD, Apple CarPlay, Wireless charging pad, Front/rear heated seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$35,992

+ taxes & licensing

24,005KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7673006
  • Stock #: F479CF
  • VIN: 1GYFZBR48KF218957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Light Platinum/jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F479CF
  • Mileage 24,005 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2019 Cadillac XT4 Luxury Apple CarPlay, Wireless charging pad 2.0L Turbocharged 9-Speed Automatic AWD Crystal White Tricoat

7-Speaker Audio System w/Auxiliary Amplifier, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Power driver seat, Radio: Cadillac User Experience AM/FM Stereo, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
HD Radio
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
HEATED
Front air conditioning
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Wheels
Automatic
STEERING WHEEL
TRANSMISSION
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Parking Aid Sensor
CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE
Turbocharged Engine
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
enhanced voice recognition
to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An i
personalized profiles for each driver's settings
AM/FM stereo with 8" diagonal colour information display
18" (45.7 cm) 10-spoke alloy with Bright Silver finish
one type A and one type C full function USBs
Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android
9-speed automatic electronically-controlled

