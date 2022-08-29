$42,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
2019 Cadillac XT4
AWD Premium Luxury | Head Up Display | Adaptive Cruise
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$42,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9064063
- Stock #: 259951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 19,881 KM
Vehicle Description
One test drive and you'll see why the Cadillac XT4 is one of the most popular compact Crossover SUV's in it's class! This ultra low KM, locally owned & serviced example just arrived on trade with All-Wheel Drive and a long list of luxurious features in top of the line Premium Luxury trim! You get factory warranty remaining plus heated and ventilated leather seating, heated steering wheel, navigation, remote start, power tailgate, adaptive cruise control, a huge panoramic sunroof and so much more!
Vehicle Features
