2019 Cadillac XT4
AWD Sport | CLEAN CARFAX | HEADS-UP DISPLAY | HEATED SEATS / STEERING |
Location
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
- Listing ID: 9147124
- Stock #: 278330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Sedona/jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 50,956 KM
Vehicle Description
* Clean Carfax * Local One Owner * DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE (Forward Collision Alert w/ Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking & Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, IntelliBeam High Beam Control) * COMFORT & CONVENIENCE PACKAGE (Leather Seating Surfaces, 8-Way Power Front Seats w/ Massage Control, Driver & Front Passenger Ventilated Seats, Hands-Free Liftgate) * TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE (Air Ionizer, 8-Inch Colour Reconfigurable Gauge Cluster, Head-Up Display, Power Rake & Telescoping Steering Column, Wireless Charging) * 18-Inch 10-Spoke Diamond-Cut/Argent Metallic Finish Alloy Wheels w/ P235/60R18 All-Season Tires * All Wheel Drive * Keyless Entry w/ Push To Start * Remote Start * Panoramic Sunroof * Navigation * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Heated Sport Steering Wheel w/ Paddle Shifters * Backup Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines * Front & Rear Park Assist * Blind Spot Alert w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert * Cruise Control * Start/Stop Engine System * Drive Mode Select * Hill Start Assist * TPMS w/ Individual Tire Reading * Memory Driver Seat * Heated Front & Rear Seats * Dual-Zone Climate Control * 8-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment Display * Premium Bose Audio System * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * Wi-Fi Connectivity * HomeLink Garage Door Opener * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Power Folding Heated Side Mirrors w/ Reverse Tilt & 3M Protecitive Film * Rain Sensing Wipers * Sport Pedals w/ Aluminum Alloy Accents * LED Daytime Running Headlights * LED Tail Lights * Cargo Shade Cover * All Weather Mats * Trunk Mat
Vehicle Features
