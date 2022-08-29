Menu
2019 Cadillac XT4

50,956 KM

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

AWD Sport | CLEAN CARFAX | HEADS-UP DISPLAY | HEATED SEATS / STEERING |

AWD Sport | CLEAN CARFAX | HEADS-UP DISPLAY | HEATED SEATS / STEERING |

Location

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

50,956KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9147124
  • Stock #: 278330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Sedona/jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,956 KM

Vehicle Description

* Clean Carfax * Local One Owner * DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE (Forward Collision Alert w/ Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking & Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, IntelliBeam High Beam Control) * COMFORT & CONVENIENCE PACKAGE (Leather Seating Surfaces, 8-Way Power Front Seats w/ Massage Control, Driver & Front Passenger Ventilated Seats, Hands-Free Liftgate) * TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE (Air Ionizer, 8-Inch Colour Reconfigurable Gauge Cluster, Head-Up Display, Power Rake & Telescoping Steering Column, Wireless Charging) * 18-Inch 10-Spoke Diamond-Cut/Argent Metallic Finish Alloy Wheels w/ P235/60R18 All-Season Tires * All Wheel Drive * Keyless Entry w/ Push To Start * Remote Start * Panoramic Sunroof * Navigation * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Heated Sport Steering Wheel w/ Paddle Shifters * Backup Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines * Front & Rear Park Assist * Blind Spot Alert w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert * Cruise Control * Start/Stop Engine System * Drive Mode Select * Hill Start Assist * TPMS w/ Individual Tire Reading * Memory Driver Seat * Heated Front & Rear Seats * Dual-Zone Climate Control * 8-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment Display * Premium Bose Audio System * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * Wi-Fi Connectivity * HomeLink Garage Door Opener * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Power Folding Heated Side Mirrors w/ Reverse Tilt & 3M Protecitive Film * Rain Sensing Wipers * Sport Pedals w/ Aluminum Alloy Accents * LED Daytime Running Headlights * LED Tail Lights * Cargo Shade Cover * All Weather Mats * Trunk Mat

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE includes (KEM) Air Ionizer (UHS) 8" diagonal colour reconfigurable gauge cluster (UV6) Head-Up Display (N38) power rake and telescoping steering column and (K4C) Wireless Charging
DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE includes (UHY) Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking (UKJ) Front Pedestrian Braking (UE4) Following Distance Indicator (UEU) Forward Collision Alert (UHX) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning and (TQ5) IntelliBeam
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes leather seating surfaces (A7K) 8-way power passenger seat adjuster (AF6) driver seat massage control (AKE) front passenger seat massage control (KU9) driver and front passenger ventilated seats and (TC2) Ha...
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

