2019 Cadillac XT4

Audio system, 7-speaker system with auxiliary amplifier (Upgradeable to (UQS) Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound 13-speaker audio system when (IOT) Cadillac user experience with embedded navigation is ordered.)
Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connecti...
MEMORY MIRRORS
Automatic
TRANSMISSION
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA)
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...
to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
9-speed automatic electronically-controlled
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
