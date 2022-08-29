Menu
2019 Cadillac XT4

107,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,992

+ tax & licensing
$32,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Cadillac XT4

2019 Cadillac XT4

AWD Premium Luxury

2019 Cadillac XT4

AWD Premium Luxury

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$32,992

+ taxes & licensing

107,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9271408
  Stock #: F4URXJ
  VIN: 1GYFZDR46KF119095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4URXJ
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your family's automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
Universal Garage Door Opener
STEERING WHEEL
Front air conditioning
universal home remote
oil life monitor
Cargo shade
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Drive mode selector
Glovebox, lockable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Air filter, cabin
Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Air vents, rear
Steering wheel, heated, automatic
Cargo net anchors
Cargo shade, rear
Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in second row centre armrest. Additionally, 1 bottle holder in door storage pocket for driver and front passenger
Gauge cluster, 4.2" diagonal colour reconfigurable Driver Information Centre display (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8" diagonal colour reconfigurable gauge cluster when (CWM) Technology Package is ordered.)
Gearshift handle, leather
Keyless Open, extended range, passive entry, all doors
Lighting, illuminated entry
Lighting, interior ambient accent lighting in door panels and instrument panel
Mini-umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y74) Enhanced Visibility Package is ordered.)
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, cargo area
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, 12-volt, console
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, USB, rear seat
Retained accessory power audio system, mirrors, power windows, sunroof and climate control remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Rotary infotainment controller, console mounted
Seats, rear, 60/40 split-folding seatback with fold down armrest
Sill plate, rear cargo, metallic finish
Sunglass holder, overhead console
Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down
Driver memory, recalls 2 "presets" for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirror
Sill plate cover, Bright finish, front door opening
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Rear cross traffic alert
Safety Alert Seat
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Tool kit, road emergency
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions, includes front seat belt pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System includes Tire Fill Alert
Airbags, dual-stage frontal knee and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Hill hold and start assist
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Battery rundown protection
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, front, MacPherson strut
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Steering, power, variable assist, electric
Brake, electronic parking
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Axle, 3.47 ratio
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
Exhaust, dual-outlet, with bright tips integrated in fascia
Intelligent brake fade resistance, includes auto drying
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
Memory Seats
Rear bench seats
HEATED
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Wiper, rear intermittent
Capless Fuel Fill
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, LED
Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare
Taillamps, LED
Glass, tinted, rear side and back window
Headlamp control, automatic on/off with tunnel detection
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake
Lower bodyside appearance, with accent colour, trim specific
Tire, spare T145/70R17
Door handles, illuminated, body-colour with Satin chrome accents
Grille, bright accents with galvano surround
Longitudinal roof rails, brushed aluminum finish
Lower fascia inserts, front and rear, medium Silver
Mouldings, bodyside brushed aluminum finish, window surround
Leather Wrap Wheel
HD Radio
Active noise cancellation
Radio, HD
Audio system, 7-speaker system with auxiliary amplifier (Upgradeable to (UQS) Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound 13-speaker audio system when (IOT) Cadillac user experience with embedded navigation is ordered.)
Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connecti...
MEMORY MIRRORS
Automatic
TRANSMISSION
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA)
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...
to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
9-speed automatic electronically-controlled
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

