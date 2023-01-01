2019 Cadillac XT5

Menu
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today. Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987) Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987) Dealer Permit #5499

VIN 1GYKNFRSXKZ275207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Sahara Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,208 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
airbag
Rear Vision Camera
Electric parking brake
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual note tone
Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
Rear seat reminder
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection

Exterior

Spoiler
Sunroof
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Spoiler, rear
Capless Fuel Fill
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour
Roof rails, bright brushed aluminum
Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
Tire inflation kit (Deleted when (ZCD) compact spare tire is ordered.)
Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED
Door handles, illuminated with galvano accents
Lamps, front park and cornering
Tires, P235/55R20 all-season, H-rated, blackwall
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense with moisture detection
Liftgate, rear power with programmable memory height
Lamp, rear side marker taillamp

Comfort

Climate Control
HEATED

Interior

STEERING WHEEL
Cargo shade
COMPASS DISPLAY
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Glovebox, lockable
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Air filter, cabin
Cargo Management System, rear, rails with sliding fence
Cargo shade, retractable, rear
Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Gauge cluster, 5.7" colour Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 8-way power
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control 2-way
Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers (includes rear air vents)
Seat, second row, 40/20/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Steering wheel, heated, automatic
Lighting accent, light pipes along console and doors

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Mechanical

All-Wheel Drive
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
All-wheel drive, with twin-clutch system with driver mode select
Automatic Stop/Start
Axle, 3.20 final drive ratio
Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc
Brakes, active control
Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Alternator, 155 amps (Upgradeable to (KW7) 170 amp alternator when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Chassis, real-time damping suspension
Suspension, Performance, driver select modes
Switch, Drivesense system

Media / Nav / Comm

Antenna, roof-mounted
Audio system feature, Bose Studio Surround Sound 14-speaker system with surround amplifier
Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connecti...
Wireless Charging (The system wirelessly charges one PMA- or Qi-compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see cadi...

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Automatic
liftgate
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
headlamps
Door Locks
SEATS
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
front passenger
Seat
8-way power
blackwall
leather-wrapped
Second Row
Mirror
electric power steering (EPS) assist
retractable
Audio system feature
Chassis
Wipers
deep-tinted (all windows
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear child security
front intermittent
outside heated
power-adjustable
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
Heated rear outboard seating positions
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...
automatic on/off
power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
3-channel programmable
front passenger presence detector
Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row
full-range
tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver
H-rated
P235/55R20 all-season
powertrain and brake modulated
tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
except light-tinted glass on windshield)
4-wheel vented disc
rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
real-time damping suspension
rear power with programmable memory height
dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
right-front passenger and rear passengers (includes rear air vents)
40/20/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
with twin-clutch system with driver mode select
BOSE STUDIO SURROUND SOUND 14-SPEAKER SYSTEM WITH SURROUND AMPLIFIER
power passenger lumbar control 2-way
Rainsense with moisture detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

