2019 Cadillac XT5

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Liftgate
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Remote Trunk Release
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Floor mats
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Powertrain
-
- All Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Windows
-
- Panoramic Roof
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Cargo shade
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Telematics
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Lane Departure Warning
- Keyless Start
- Rear Vision Camera
- Front and Rear Park Assist
- Knee Air Bag
- Electric parking brake
- COMPASS DISPLAY
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Adaptive remote start
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Rear cross traffic alert
- Forward collision alert
- WiFi Hotspot
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Safety Alert Seat
- Smart Device Integration
- Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
- Following Distance Indicator
- Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
- Suspension, 4-wheel independent
- Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
- Generic Sun/Moonroof
- Door locks, rear child security
- Antenna, roof-mounted
- Glovebox, lockable
- Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
- Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
- Sensor, cabin humidity
- Spoiler, rear
- Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
- Capless Fuel Fill
- ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START
- Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
- Headlamps, automatic on/off
- Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour
- Roof rails, bright brushed aluminum
- Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
- Tire inflation kit (Deleted when (ZCD) compact spare tire is ordered.)
- Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
- Air filter, cabin
- Air vents, rear (Deleted when (CJ4) tri-zone automatic climate control is ordered.)
- Cargo Management System, rear, rails with sliding fence
- Cargo shade, retractable, rear
- Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
- Gauge cluster, 5.7" colour Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
- Lighting accent, light pipes along console
- Seat adjuster, front passenger, 8-way power
- Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control 2-way
- Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
- All-wheel drive, with twin-clutch system with driver mode select
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Axle, 3.20 final drive ratio
- Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc
- Brakes, active control
- Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
- Daytime Running Lamps, LED
- Horn, dual note tone
- Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
- ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)
- Rear seat reminder
- IntelliBeam, auto high beam control
- Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense with moisture detection
- Seat, second row, 40/20/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
- Alternator, 155 amps (Upgradeable to (KW7) 170 amp alternator when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
- Switch, Drivesense system
- Front Pedestrian Braking
- Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
- Door handles, with galvano accents
- Headlamps, halogen (Upgradeable to (T4L) LED headlamps when (IO6) Cadillac user experience with embedded navigation is ordered.)
- Liftgate, rear power with programmable memory height
- Steering wheel, heated, automatic
- Airbags, dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
- Lamp, rear side marker taillamp
- Requires Subscription
- Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. A...
- SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywher...
- Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connecti...
- Wireless Charging (The system wirelessly charges one PMA- or Qi-compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see cadi...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.