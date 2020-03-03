Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

Contact Seller

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 6,900KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4817385
  • Stock #: T19445A
  • VIN: 1GYKNDRS3KZ168259
Exterior Colour
Silver
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Front and Rear Park Assist
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Electric parking brake
  • COMPASS DISPLAY
  • Side Blind Zone Alert
  • Adaptive remote start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Rear cross traffic alert
  • Forward collision alert
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Safety Alert Seat
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
  • Following Distance Indicator
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
  • Suspension, 4-wheel independent
  • Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • Antenna, roof-mounted
  • Glovebox, lockable
  • Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
  • Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
  • Sensor, cabin humidity
  • Spoiler, rear
  • Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
  • Capless Fuel Fill
  • ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START
  • Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
  • Headlamps, automatic on/off
  • Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour
  • Roof rails, bright brushed aluminum
  • Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
  • Tire inflation kit (Deleted when (ZCD) compact spare tire is ordered.)
  • Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
  • Air filter, cabin
  • Air vents, rear (Deleted when (CJ4) tri-zone automatic climate control is ordered.)
  • Cargo Management System, rear, rails with sliding fence
  • Cargo shade, retractable, rear
  • Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
  • Gauge cluster, 5.7" colour Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
  • Lighting accent, light pipes along console
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger, 8-way power
  • Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control 2-way
  • Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
  • All-wheel drive, with twin-clutch system with driver mode select
  • Automatic Stop/Start
  • Axle, 3.20 final drive ratio
  • Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc
  • Brakes, active control
  • Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
  • Daytime Running Lamps, LED
  • Horn, dual note tone
  • Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
  • ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)
  • Rear seat reminder
  • IntelliBeam, auto high beam control
  • Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense with moisture detection
  • Seat, second row, 40/20/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
  • Alternator, 155 amps (Upgradeable to (KW7) 170 amp alternator when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
  • Switch, Drivesense system
  • Front Pedestrian Braking
  • Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
  • Door handles, with galvano accents
  • Headlamps, halogen (Upgradeable to (T4L) LED headlamps when (IO6) Cadillac user experience with embedded navigation is ordered.)
  • Liftgate, rear power with programmable memory height
  • Steering wheel, heated, automatic
  • Airbags, dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
  • Lamp, rear side marker taillamp
  • Requires Subscription
  • Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. A...
  • SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywher...
  • Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connecti...
  • Wireless Charging (The system wirelessly charges one PMA- or Qi-compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see cadi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2020 GMC Savana Pass...
 20,167 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Savana Carg...
 10,131 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Pathfind...
 29,121 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

877-884-XXXX

(click to show)

877-884-1415

Send A Message