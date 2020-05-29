Menu
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2019 Cadillac XT5

2019 Cadillac XT5

Platinum AWD | Suede Headliner | Adaptive Cruise

2019 Cadillac XT5

Platinum AWD | Suede Headliner | Adaptive Cruise

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,538KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5192957
  • Stock #: 73701
  • VIN: 1GYKNGRS0KZ100437
Exterior Colour
Harbor Blue Metallic
Interior Colour
Maple Sugar
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Clean Carfax, Low KM's with only 20,538, One Owner Vehicle, 3.6L V6 Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Front & Rear Heated Seats,Cooled Front Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Remote Start,8" Touchscreen Navigation,Bose Premium Audio,Power Ultraview Sunroof,Tri-Zone Climate Controls,Suede Headliner,Wireless Charging,Power Liftgate,Heads Up Display (HUD),Rear View Camera Mirror,20" Aluminium Wheels,Harbour Blue Metallic Exterior Paint,Maple Sugar Leather Interior.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Adaptive Cruise Control,Side Blind Zone Alert,Rear Cross Traffic Alert,Lane Departure Warning,Forward Collision Alert,Front & Rear Park Assist,Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, given that you are purchasing a Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac means it will include a 10,000 km or 180 Day (whichever comes first) Cadillac Certified Warranty! This includes the ability to finance for as low as 3.99% APR, for up to 60 months. Not only will you receive that full bumper to bumper warranty and subvented finance rate, you will also receive Cadillac Care for 1 FULL YEAR! That's right, you will receive 2 Free Tire Rotations, 2 Free Oil Changes, 2 Free Vehicle Inspections and 1 Free Cabin Filter! Those are the perks of owning a Cadillac! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery without charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires and a Wheel Alignment! Every vehicle also includes a Free CarFax Report available on our website. We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Wheel Locks
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Automatic Parking
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

