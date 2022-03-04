2019 Cadillac XT5 Platinum 3.6L V6 DI VVT 8-Speed Automatic AWD Harbor Blue Metallic
Backup Camera, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heads-Up Display, Power moonroof: UltraView, Power Front Seats, 14 Speakers, Bose Studio Surround Sound Audio Feature, Power Liftgate, Steering wheel memory.
Reviews:
* Most owners report an excellent LED lighting system, very good ride quality on most surfaces, an elegant and easy to use interior, and a very relaxing and laid-back overall drive. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Airbags
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Electric parking brake
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear cross traffic alert
Forward collision alert
Safety Alert Seat
Automatic Safety Belt Tightening
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
Horn, dual note tone
Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
Rear seat reminder
Front Pedestrian Braking
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Forward and Reverse Automatic Braking
Forward Automatic Braking
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Door lock and latch shields
Glovebox, lockable
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Air filter, cabin
Cargo Management System, rear, rails with sliding fence
Cargo shade, retractable, rear
Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 8-way power
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control 2-way
Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers (includes rear air vents)
Gauge cluster, 8" colour Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Lighting accent, light pipes along console and doors (Includes illuminated sill plates.)
Seat, second row, 40/20/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Sensor, inclination
Sensor, vehicle interior movement
Steering column, lock control
Steering wheel, heated, automatic
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
Capless Fuel Fill
All-wheel drive, with twin-clutch system with driver mode select
Automatic Stop/Start
Axle, 3.20 final drive ratio
Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc
Brakes, active control
Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Alternator, 155 amps (Upgradeable to (KW7) 170 amp alternator when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Chassis, real-time damping suspension
Suspension, Performance, driver select modes
Switch, Drivesense system
Spoiler
tinted windows
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Spoiler, rear
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour
Roof rails, bright brushed aluminum
Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
Tire inflation kit (Deleted when (ZCD) compact spare tire is ordered.)
Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED
Door handles, illuminated with galvano accents
Hands-Free Liftgate, open and close, programmable memory height
IntelliBeam, auto high beam control
Lamps, front park and cornering
Tires, P235/55R20 all-season, H-rated, blackwall
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense with moisture detection
Lamp, rear side marker taillamp
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Antenna, roof-mounted
Audio system feature, Bose Studio Surround Sound 14-speaker system with surround amplifier
Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connecti...
Wireless Charging (The system wirelessly charges one PMA- or Qi-compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see cadi...
rear air conditioning
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auxiliary input jack
Automatic
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION
AM/FM stereo with 8" diagonal colour information display
dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
four USB ports
two auxiliary power outlets
Enhanced Voice Recognition and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android
