Dealer permit #4454

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

69,746 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Blazer

RS AWD | Leather | Moon Roof | 2 Set's Of Tires

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

RS AWD | Leather | Moon Roof | 2 Set's Of Tires

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,746KM
VIN 3GNKBJRS1KS660418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,746 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
remote start
STEERING WHEEL
Theft-deterrent system

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE

Additional Features

Stabilitrak
liftgate
Visors
brakes
headlamps
Door Locks
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Tire
Mirror
programmable
unauthorized entry
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
spare
Wheel
HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID)
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
front passenger 6-way power
includes AUTO heated steering wheel (selectable automatic activation)
T135/70R18
18" (45.7 cm) steel
Headlamp control
automatic on and off with automatic delay
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
electrical
leather-wrapped 3-spoke
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features
rear power programmable
hands free with emblem projection
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
frontal and seat-mounted for driver and front passenger knee for driver
and head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions
rear windows and liftgate
power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
bi-functional
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Chevrolet Blazer