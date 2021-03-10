Menu
2019 Chevrolet Blazer

10,095 KM

Details Features

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

True North Leather

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

True North Leather

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

10,095KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6709883
  • Stock #: F3UG7B
  • VIN: 3GNKBHRS7KS584888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Kinetic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3UG7B
  • Mileage 10,095 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Airbags
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Satellite Radio
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Rear cross traffic alert
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
plus sports
news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included
so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features
details and system limitations. Services and connectivi
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
frontal and seat-mounted for driver and front passenger knee for driver
and head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An
SiriusXM Radio enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music
anyw

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

