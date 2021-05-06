Menu
2019 Chevrolet Blazer

10,095 KM

Details Description Features

$42,951

+ tax & licensing
$42,951

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

True North AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

True North AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$42,951

+ taxes & licensing

10,095KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7079545
  • Stock #: F3UG7B
  • VIN: 3GNKBHRS7KS584888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Kinetic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3UG7B
  • Mileage 10,095 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
2019 Chevrolet Blazer 3.6 True North 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT 9-Speed Automatic AWD Blue

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
Odometer is 6675 kilometers below market average!

AWD, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Dual Climate Control, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Leather Shift Knob, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Airbags
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Satellite Radio
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Rear cross traffic alert
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
plus sports
news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included
so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features
details and system limitations. Services and connectivi
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
frontal and seat-mounted for driver and front passenger knee for driver
and head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An
SiriusXM Radio enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music
anyw

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

