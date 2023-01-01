2019 Chevrolet Blazer

Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.
We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.
Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
remote start
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
STEERING WHEEL
Front air conditioning
Electric rear window defogger
Air filtration system
Garage door transmitter
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Seating, 5-passenger
Air vents, rear console
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
Sill plates, front, bright
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable, up/down
Head restraints, rear outboard 2-way adjustable, up/down
USB charging-only ports 2, one type-A and one type-C, located on rear of centre console
Compass, 8-point digital
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
Glovebox, lockable electronic
Cup holders 2 in front centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Seats, heated, rear outboard seating positions
Power outlet, 120-volt located on rear of front centre console
Steering wheel, heated, includes AUTO heated steering wheel (selectable automatic activation)
Driver Information Centre, 8" diagonal multi-colour enhanced reconfigurable
Lighting, interior, ambient with pin spot lighting in the map pocket area, True White light pipes on the passenger-side of the instrument panel and below the front door remote handles and LED lighting between the centre console cupholders
Cargo Management System floor rail system with adjustable cargo fence
Lighting, interior with front reading lamps, overhead courtesy lamp, dual rear-quarter panel area dome lamps, True White backlit switches, True White pin spot lighting in the bin forward of the shifter and front footwells, LED glove box lighting and ba...
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Airbags
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Rear cross traffic alert
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted for driver and front passenger knee for driver, and head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat belt pretensioners
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off....
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Mirror caps, body-colour
Antenna, body-colour
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washers
Door handles, body-colour with chrome accent
Taillamps, LED
Roof rails, Silver
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
Active aero shutters, upper
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID), bi-functional
Mouldings, lower bodyside (Painted body-colour with Bright Chrome insert.)
Grille, Premier signature Black horizontal 4-bar with Bright Chrome accents and Bright Chrome header bar.
Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands free with emblem projection
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
HEATED
Leather Wrap Wheel
Trailer Sway Control
Hill start assist
Electronic Parking Brake
GVWR
Trailering equipment
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Cooling system, heavy-duty (AWD only.)
Hitch Guidance (AWD only.)
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Active Fuel Management with Stop/Start (308 hp [230 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Exhaust, dual-outlet with rectangular bright tips integrated into fascia
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Active noise cancellation
Audio system feature, Bose premium 8-speaker system with amplifier, centre instrument panel speaker and subwoofer
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...