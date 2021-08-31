Menu
2019 Chevrolet Camaro

33,330 KM

Details Description Features

$30,992

+ tax & licensing
$30,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

1LS

1LS

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$30,992

+ taxes & licensing

33,330KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8020047
  • Stock #: F4B9C7
  • VIN: 1G1FA1RXXK0104424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # F4B9C7
  • Mileage 33,330 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
COMPASS DISPLAY
Trunk release, power
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Dead pedal, driver
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel mounted
Cup holders, 2 front
Glovebox, lockable
Lighting, front reading lamps
Steering column, manual rake and telescopic
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Seat, rear, folding
Driver Information Centre, colour display
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night, frameless
Seat adjuster, driver, 8-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, flat-bottom
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, non-illuminated
Power outlet, 1, located on centre console
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 4-way manual with power recline
Rear Wheel Drive
Battery rundown protection
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips
Suspension, Sport
Rear axle, 3.27 ratio
Fuelling system, capless
Driver Selector Mode up to 4 modes available for various driving conditions - Snow/Ice, Tour, Sport and Track (SS and ZL1 models only)
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (275 hp [205 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 3000-4500 rpm)
Steering, power, variable ratio, electric
Engine air filter life monitor
Differential, limited slip (Deleted when (MX0) 8-speed automatic transmission is ordered.)
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Trunk emergency release handle
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Brake, parking, electric
Airbags, dual-stage frontal, thorax side-impact and knee, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact includes Passenger Sensing System
HD Rear Vision Camera (Rear Vision Camera is not HD with IOR audio system.)
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat driver and front passenger seat belt pretensioners
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned o...
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, integral rear window
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Antenna, OnStar and SiriusXM Radio, fin-type (Black.)
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, body-colour
Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washers
Tires, 245/50R18, blackwall, all-season
Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) 5-split spoke Silver-painted aluminum
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Reading Lamps-Front
Seat-Power Driver
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Trunk-Release-Remote
Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

