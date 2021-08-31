2019 Chevrolet Camaro

Tire Pressure Monitor System

Trunk emergency release handle

StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control

Daytime Running Lamps, LED

Brake, parking, electric

Airbags, dual-stage frontal, thorax side-impact and knee, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact includes Passenger Sensing System

HD Rear Vision Camera (Rear Vision Camera is not HD with IOR audio system.)

Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat driver and front passenger seat belt pretensioners

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats

Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...