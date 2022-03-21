$41,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-990-5659
2019 Chevrolet Camaro
1LT
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
204-990-5659
$41,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8700278
- VIN: 1G1FB1RXXK0134052
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 20,500 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES;
2019 CHEVROLET CAMARO 1LT 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4 passenger with 20,500kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), FACTORY COMMAND START (X2), cloth seating, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/USB/AUX/BLUETOOTH player WITH BIG TOUCH SCREEN, CLEAN TITLE ACCIDENT FREE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $41,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.
Vehicle Features
