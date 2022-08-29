$53,991+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411
2019 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$53,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9207571
- Stock #: P4250B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Riverside Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 27,220 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2019 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Camaro comes equipped with these options: TRANSMISSION, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes transmission oil cooler and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system, ENGINE, 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI, VVT (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), 2SS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washers, Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Wheels, 20" x 8.5" (50.8 cm x 21.6 cm) front and 20" x 9.5" (50.8 cm x 24.1 cm) rear bright 5-spoke Silver-painted aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, illuminated, Trunk release, power, Trunk emergency release handle, and Transmission, 6-speed manual (Includes Active Rev Matching.). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
