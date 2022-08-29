Menu
2019 Chevrolet Camaro

27,220 KM

$53,991

+ tax & licensing
$53,991

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS **New Arrival**

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$53,991

+ taxes & licensing

27,220KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9207571
  Stock #: P4250B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Riverside Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 27,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2019 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Camaro comes equipped with these options: TRANSMISSION, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes transmission oil cooler and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system, ENGINE, 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI, VVT (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), 2SS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washers, Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Wheels, 20" x 8.5" (50.8 cm x 21.6 cm) front and 20" x 9.5" (50.8 cm x 24.1 cm) rear bright 5-spoke Silver-painted aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, illuminated, Trunk release, power, Trunk emergency release handle, and Transmission, 6-speed manual (Includes Active Rev Matching.). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI VVT (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes transmission oil cooler and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system
Requires Subscription
2SS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

