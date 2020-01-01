Menu
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

25,997 KM

Details Description Features

$38,971

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
4WD Z71 Crew Cab

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

25,997KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6275922
  • Stock #: F3PWM8
  • VIN: 1GCGTDENXK1173815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,997 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner

2019 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 V6 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Gray

4WD, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Black Bowtie Emblem Package, Cloth/Leatherette Seat Trim, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Preferred Equipment Group 4Z7, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist.
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
rear window defogger
HEATED
Engine Immobilizer
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
STEERING WHEEL
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Reading Lamps-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

