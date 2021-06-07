Menu
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

25,259 KM

Details

$51,259

+ tax & licensing
$51,259

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD ZR2 Leather | Navigation | Heated Seats

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD ZR2 Leather | Navigation | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$51,259

+ taxes & licensing

25,259KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7220723
  Stock #: F41FVN
  VIN: 1GCGTEEN9K1171544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Hot
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F41FVN
  • Mileage 25,259 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 V6 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Red

4WD, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Black Spray-On Bed Liner w/Chevrolet Logo, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power steering, Power windows, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tow/Haul Mode, Trailering Assist Guideline Hitch Guidance.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
rear window defogger
HEATED
Engine Immobilizer
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
STEERING WHEEL
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Reading Lamps-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Windows-Power

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

